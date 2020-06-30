What is a thermoelectric cooler and where is it used in cooling electronics?

Thermoelectric coolers (TEC) are interesting devices. Also known as a Peltier device, due to their being invented by French physicist Jean-Charles-Athanase Peltier. A TEC can use alot of energy but when you need significant cooling, a TEC is a good solution. Learn more about them in our 2-min. video
