What is a thermoelectric cooler and where is it used in cooling electronics?

Posted on June 30, 2020

Thermoelectric coolers (TEC) are interesting devices. Also known as a Peltier device, due to their being invented by French physicist Jean-Charles-Athanase Peltier. A TEC can use alot of energy but when you need significant cooling, a TEC is a good solution. Learn more about them in our 2-min. video

