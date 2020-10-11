Webinar: Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers – How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management, 10-22-20, 2PM EST

Heat pipes and vapor chambers are often lumped into liquid cooling, but, they are not actually cooling they are in fact moving heat from a hot location to another location where it is dissipated. And how they operate, how to choose them, and how to deploy them is a very important part of the thermal engineer’s toolbox. And we have a free webinar on this topic to help train you.

Heat Pipe Diagram showing Heat Flow

Our webinar “Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers – How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management” is being held at 2PM Eastern time on 10-22-20. In this webinar we’ll answer questions such as:

How do heat pipes and vapor chambers work?

Why heat pipes are not liquid cooling?

When is it best to use a heat pipe and when is it best to use a vapor chamber?

The webinar will be recorded, and for those who register, we will provide the recording for your review.

While the webinar lasts about an hour, we’ll have about 30-minutes for a Q&A afterward. Don’t delay, sign up today at the button below! NOTE: this webinar had been scheduled for 10/15 but due to scheduling conflicts, our team needed to move it to 10/22.

Have questions about heat pipes and vapor chambers? email us at ats-hq@qats.com and we’ll be happy to answer them and direct you to the right solution.

