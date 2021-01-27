ATS Releases a Line of Freezers For Vaccines, Biotech and other Medical and Scientific Applications

[Video here on ATS’s YouTube Channel]. ATS’ VOSTOK, Minus80 series of ultra-low temperature refrigeration systems are designed and manufactured specifically for the long term storage of medical and laboratory products. ATS’ VOSTOK freezers are ideal for biological storage, including vaccines, viruses, germs, blood plasma, skin, bone marrow, sperm, and other biological, pelagic and special test products. ATS’ VOSTOK, Minus80 series includes a wide range of single self-cascade, dual-cascade and double-cooling refrigeration systems that comfortably cool to -86 °C. Additionally, the PortM80 is a portable ultra-low temperature freezer, ideal for vaccine distribution, especially the Covid-19 vaccine. With its optimized evaporator design and state-of-the-art compressor, all VOSTOK freezers comfortably cool to -86°C.
Search by Article Category
Search by Article Name
Search by Keyword
Search by TagAdvanced Thermal Solutions air flow ATS azar CFD cold plates Consulting convection cooling education electronics electronics cooling engineering Fan Fan Characterization heat exchangers heat pipe heat pipes heat sink heat sink attach heat sink design heat sinks heat transfer Kaveh Azar LED LED Lighting liquid cooling maxiFLOW mechanical engineer Norman Quesnel PCB QPedia qpedia thermal emagazine temperature measurement thermal analysis thermal characterization thermal conductivity thermal design thermal engineering thermal interface material thermal management thermal research thermal resistance training videos webinar