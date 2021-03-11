Webinar: Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers – How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management; Thursday 3-18 2PM EST

Posted on March 11, 2021 by | Leave a comment

ATS is hosting a free engineering webinar on Thursday, 3-18-21 titled “Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers – How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management”. In this in depth webinar, attendees will learn:

  • Equations and analytical modeling for heat pipes
  • References for more in-depth study
  • Learn about what a heat pipe and vapor chamber is and its function
  • Deployment examples and the thermodynamic cycle relative to deployment
  • Why use heat pipes and what the advantages are
  • Discussion of wick structure, the “pump” in a heat pipe or vapor chamber
  • The fluid, filling amount and fluid types
  • MTBF
  • And much more.

The webinar is 60 minutes with a 30 minutes Q&A period. All questions will be answered either during the webinar or later.

Attendance is no cost but we do ask you to register at the link below:



This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *