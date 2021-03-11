Webinar: Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers – How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management; Thursday 3-18 2PM EST

ATS is hosting a free engineering webinar on Thursday, 3-18-21 titled “Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers – How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management”. In this in depth webinar, attendees will learn:
- Equations and analytical modeling for heat pipes
- References for more in-depth study
- Learn about what a heat pipe and vapor chamber is and its function
- Deployment examples and the thermodynamic cycle relative to deployment
- Why use heat pipes and what the advantages are
- Discussion of wick structure, the “pump” in a heat pipe or vapor chamber
- The fluid, filling amount and fluid types
- MTBF
- And much more.
The webinar is 60 minutes with a 30 minutes Q&A period. All questions will be answered either during the webinar or later.
Attendance is no cost but we do ask you to register at the link below: