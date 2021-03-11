Webinar: Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers – How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management; Thursday 3-18 2PM EST

ATS is hosting a free engineering webinar on Thursday, 3-18-21 titled “Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers – How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management”. In this in depth webinar, attendees will learn:

Equations and analytical modeling for heat pipes

References for more in-depth study

Learn about what a heat pipe and vapor chamber is and its function

Deployment examples and the thermodynamic cycle relative to deployment

Why use heat pipes and what the advantages are

Discussion of wick structure, the “pump” in a heat pipe or vapor chamber

The fluid, filling amount and fluid types

MTBF

And much more.

The webinar is 60 minutes with a 30 minutes Q&A period. All questions will be answered either during the webinar or later.

Attendance is no cost but we do ask you to register at the link below:





