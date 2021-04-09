Engineering Webinar: How to Choose the Right Heat Sink Attachment for Component Packages of all Sizes and Shapes, 4-15-21 2PM EST

We’ll be hosting another of our monthly webinar on 4-15-21 at 2 PM EST. This one covers how to choose the right heat sink attachment for component packages of all sizes and shapes. Our speaker will be Product Engineering Manager, Greg Wong.

Choosing the right heat sink is part of deploying a good thermal management solution, the other part is the attachment method. Whether clip, push pin, z-clip, or other, the attachment has an important impact on how effective the thermal solution is. This webinar will cover these issues including attachments for rectangular packages increasingly used in SoC and SiP packages. A handy technical reference sheet and white paper on attachment types will be provided to those who register. This webinar, presented by ATS Product Engineering Manager, Greg Wong and will address all these issues and more. The webinar is 30 minutes in length with time for questions and answers afterward online and after the webinar concludes. The webinar is no charge to attend, but, we do ask you to register:

