If you have a project that requires:

A custom heat sink

Might need a copper or aluminum base

Maybe includes a vapor chamber or heat pipes

Then our Zipper Fin Heat Sinks would likely meet your projects need.

They require no NRE as we have pre-tooled the zipper fins and no MOQ – start with a few protos, tweak your design, or let us do it, and reach your ideal solution from there.

For more information see our web page on Zipper Fins or email us at ats-hq@qats.com

