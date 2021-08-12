White Paper: Microchannel Heat Sink Application in IGBT Modules

Traditionally the IGBT modules were cooled by forced air-cooled heat sinks. Air-cooled heat sinks are still good thermal management solutions for low-power and less temperature-restricting IGBT modules. However, the high-power IGBT modules are exclusively cooled by liquid-cooled heat sinks, also known as cold plates. Learn more about their application in this white paper (PDF, download, no registration needed): Download it here

A microchannel heat sink (also known as a cold plate) can be used to cool high power IGBT