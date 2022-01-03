Stamped heat sinks for resistors and semiconductors in TO-3s, TO-5s, TO-218s, TO-126s, TO-127s and TO-202s packages

Posted on January 3, 2022 by | Leave a comment

ATS’ high quality, low cost, aluminum stamped heat sinks are ideal for cooling TO-220s and other low power packages (e.g. TO-3s, TO-5s, TO-218s, TO-126s, TO-127s and TO-202s). They feature anodized material with solderable tabs. Stamped heat sinks are attached using clips, nuts or thermal adhesive tape. The simple design and manufacturing of these heat sinks allows high volume manufacturing and reducing assembly costs.

See more at:
==> Our Stamped Heat Sink Page:

==> Download our (PDF, 5MB) Stamped Heat Sink Catalog

This entry was posted in cooling, heat sink, thermal management. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *