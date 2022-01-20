Integrate More Electronics in Less Space with ATS Integration, Chassis Design and Cooling Solutions

ATS has designed custom housing and chassis for a variety of products including

ATCA chassis with 4.5KW cooling capability,

Small enclosures such set-top boxes, network interface units, industrial and autonomous vehicle systems

High capacity 1U and 2U chassis with integrated air jet impingement to push the air-cooling capacity of the 1U chassis to over 1.8KW.

Integration of the cooling system, whether liquid or air, has enabled ATS clients to get their product out to the market right-the-first-time with superb thermal performance and right-cost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...