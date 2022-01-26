Heat Exchangers Differ On Design To Enhance Thermal Management of Electronics

Heat exchangers are thermal management tools that are widely used across a variety of industries. Their basic function is to remove heat from designated locations by transferring it into a fluid. Inside the heat exchanger, the heat from this fluid passes to a second fluid without the fluids mixing or coming into direct contact. The original fluid, now cooled, returns to the assigned area to begin the heat transfer process again.

There are a wide variety of heat exchangers for a variety of industries, in this article on the ATS Blog, we cover some of the different types and how they work: Industry Development: Heat Exchangers for Electronics Cooling.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...