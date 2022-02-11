What are Peltier Coolers and how do you choose one for electronics cooling?

How do Peltier Coolers, or Thermoelectric coolers (TEC), work and how do you choose one for electronics cooling?

Thermoelectric coolers (TEC) are interesting devices. Also known as a Peltier device, due to their being invented by French physicist Jean-Charles-Athanase Peltier. A TEC can use alot of energy but when you need significant cooling, a TEC is a good solution.

