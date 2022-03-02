Understanding how to attach heat pipes into an assembly to cool electronics

In this video, we show how to attach heat pipes into an assembly. This 8-minute video covers:

– Mechanical press fit, thermally conductive epoxy, and soldering

– Grooving the base

– Some best practices

Learn 3 ways to attach heat pipes to an assembly by clicking the video to see it on our Youtube channel

If you work with heat pipes in nearly any application, this video will be helpful to your work. See the video “How to Attach Heat Pipes into an Assembly“

==> ATS’ large offering of heat pipes includes 350+ round and flat heat pipes, you can learn about that on our web site at https://www.qats.com/Products/Heat-Pipes

==> Check out our YouTube channel for more engineering education and how to videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/heatsinks

==> Have questions on the use of heat pipes in your application? Email us to talk to an engineer: ats-hq@qats.com