Free Engineering Webinar: “Thermal Management of Telecomm & Datacomm Equipment” Thursday 3-14-2022, 2PM EST

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Incl, (ATS) Free Engineering Webinar on Thermal Management of Telecomm and Datacomm Equipment being held Thursday, March 17th, 2PM EST. This is a free engineering webinar.

With digital infrastructure, a reality, the distinctions between telecom and datacom equipment are very little. Now, the communications infrastructure includes wireless communication over cellular, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, cloud storage, WiFi, remote computing, and more. In the next 60 minutes, Dr. Kaveh Azar will address power trends, standards, thermal design challenges, cooling options, and the thermal design process all for the communications infrastructure space. Attendees will understand more about these topics and how to apply them in the communications infrastructure.

This webinar, presented by thermal management expert Dr. Kaveh Azar, Ph.D., will address all these issues and more. The webinar is one hour in length with time for questions and answers afterwards online and after the webinar concludes.