2mm High Heat Sinks Perfect for Cooling Tight-Spaced, Passive Cooling Applications

blueICE ultra low-profile heat sinks come in 2 to 7mm heights and are ideal for tight-space, passive cooling applications such as:

– connected appliances

– IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things)

– autonomous farming equipment

– drones.

Their spread fin design offers thermal resistance as low as 1.23° C/W in air velocity of 600 ft/min.

blueICE heat sinks are very lightweight, ranging from 4 to 30 grams. A double-sided, thermal conductive adhesive tape can be used to attach a blueICE heat sink securely. This no-hardware attachment method reduces weight and assembly time, while saving valuable board space. Available from ATS’s global distribution network.

==> Cool your tight spaced projects! Blue Ice heat sink web page

==> Is BlueIce the right HS for your application? email our engineers and we’ll help you design a solution: ATS Engineering Team