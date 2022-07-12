DC-DC Power Converters Benefit from Thermal Management by Heat Sinks

Designed to keep DC-DC power converters running within their safe operating temperatures, these heat sinks ship pre-assembled with a layer of phase change thermal interface material to enhance heat transfer into the sink. All heat sinks come with three sets of screws in lengths of 5, 6 and 8 mm. The heat sinks’ pre-drilled hole patterns fit all major DC-DC converter designs.

