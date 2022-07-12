DC-DC Power Converters Benefit from Thermal Management by Heat Sinks

Posted on July 12, 2022 by | 4 Comments

Designed to keep DC-DC power converters running within their safe operating temperatures, these heat sinks ship pre-assembled with a layer of phase change thermal interface material to enhance heat transfer into the sink. All heat sinks come with three sets of screws in lengths of 5, 6 and 8 mm. The heat sinks’ pre-drilled hole patterns fit all major DC-DC converter designs.

ATS DC-DC Heat Sinks are designed to cool on PCB board mounted power supplies. The power supplies are traditionally known as "brick power supplies" and come in one-eighth, one-quarter, one-half, and full size.
Get Your  Power Electronics Thermal Management Solutions 
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *