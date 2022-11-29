Aluminum Vapor Chambers Provide

ATS does quite a bit of R&D to try and extend the limits of air and liquid cooling. One of our latest achievements is our U.S.A. made aluminum vapor chambers.

Vapor Chambers made of Aluminum and made in the USA.

ATS aluminum vapor chambers are flat and lightweight, without moving parts. These are the only cooling vapor chambers manufactured in the U.S. Lengths range from 25x25mm to 250x250mm (1x1in to 9.8×9.8in).  And we also will do custom materials (such a Titanium or Copper) and sizes!

