Free Webinar: Electronics Cooling Fundamentals Date: January 21, 2021 @ 2PM EST

Happy New Year! We’re eager to kick off our 2021-2022 Training schedule with our latest training “Electronics Cooling Fundamentals (The Basics of Electronics Cooling)”.

In this dynamic, live webinar, our speaker, Dr. Kaveh Azar, will start with the foundations of electronics thermal management and build-up to what is available, what are engineers doing today?

There are two distinct themes that we hope you will take away from this college-level webinar. First, semiconductor junction temperature is the most important parameter in electronics thermal management. It forms the foundation of electronics cooling. Second, to convince attendees of the importance of having two independent solutions when going through the design process or engineering analysis. These two objectives are critical to effective thermal management.

