fanSINK Line Expanded by ATS, Footprints Now 27mm x 84mm

Does your design need cooling for hot components not getting enough air or have components that simply need spot cooling?

The ATS fanSINK line is now available in sizes from 27mm to 84mm. Engineers can now easily add industry leading thermal management across a very wide set of component footprints.

Available from ATS distribution partners now or learn more at:

* Video (1:48) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCRvNPI8clk

* Website: https://www.qats.com/eShop.aspx?productGroup=0&subGroup=2&q=fanSINK

